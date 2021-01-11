Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Sells 4,511 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Charles M. Baum sold 4,511 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $949,069.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,341,783.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $217.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.73. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.01%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

