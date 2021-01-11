Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells 24,726 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Scott Darling sold 23,032 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $921,280.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Scott Darling sold 6,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $216,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Scott Darling sold 8,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.53. 2,060,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.18 and a beta of 2.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $114,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

