Insight Chain (INB) Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Insight Chain has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insight Chain has a total market cap of $580.08 million and $3.91 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00004790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00049086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001489 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020810 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002749 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002736 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013851 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

INB is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.