Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $215.00 at Lake Street Capital

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $194.10 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $204.72. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -83.66 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.37.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $368,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,300.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,187 shares of company stock worth $21,065,402. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

