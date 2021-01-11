Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 61,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 32,819,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,552,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

