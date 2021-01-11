Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 46,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 48,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 23,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 101,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,899,219. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $211.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.