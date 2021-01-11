Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 191,563 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.97. 811,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,899,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

