Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 7.1%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) fell 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.33 and last traded at $72.78. 2,064,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,239,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Summer Street assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,451,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,454 shares of company stock worth $11,011,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 32,759 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

