International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMXI shares. BidaskClub cut International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get International Money Express alerts:

In other International Money Express news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 613,750 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $7,831,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,168 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $376,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 862,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,902. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in International Money Express by 96.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in International Money Express by 887.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in International Money Express by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Money Express by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

IMXI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.46. 84,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $95.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.