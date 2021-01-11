International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

International Paper (NYSE:IP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

IP stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $53.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

