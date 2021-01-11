Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Invesco traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 96644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

