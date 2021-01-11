Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,435,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $319.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $319.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

