Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,435,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $314.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,655,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,407,473. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $319.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.