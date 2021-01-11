Investec Downgrades John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) to Hold

Investec cut shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.