Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for FedEx (FDX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FedEx (NYSE: FDX):

1/7/2021 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/7/2021 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/30/2020 – FedEx had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/30/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $270.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – FedEx was given a new $368.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – FedEx was given a new $356.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – FedEx was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/24/2020 – FedEx had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/24/2020 – FedEx was given a new $350.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – FedEx was given a new $368.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – FedEx was given a new $356.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2020 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $286.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repeating the last few quarters' trend, surging e-commerce demand aided FedEx’s results in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The company beat on revenues as well as earnings per share. Both metrics also improved year over year. Revenues at the FedEx Ground unit, which handles e-commerce deliveries for many retailers, surged 38.2% on higher residential volumes, which are also are increasing with most people placing orders online. The outperformance was also led by an uptick in demand for business-to-business delivery services. We are further pleased with the company’s efforts to reward its shareholders despite the present turbulent scenario. Its strong liquidity position is an added boon. However, high capital expenditures might be a spoilsport. FedEx’s reluctance to issue guidance for fiscal 2021 also disappointed investors.”

12/22/2020 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/18/2020 – FedEx had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/18/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – FedEx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

12/18/2020 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $356.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – FedEx was given a new $368.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $368.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – FedEx was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $290.00 to $328.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $322.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $356.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $320.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $286.00 to $331.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $300.00 to $365.00.

12/3/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $300.00 to $365.00.

12/2/2020 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $308.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/1/2020 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

12/1/2020 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $304.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FedEx is being aided by the surge in e-commerce demand during the coronavirus-ravaged times. Revenues at the FedEx Ground segment, which handles e-commerce deliveries for many retailers, have been on the upswing for a while now. Residential volumes also are increasing with the most people placing on-line orders. Owing to the e-commerce buoyancy, we expect the company to perform well in the upcoming holiday season as well. We are also pleased with the company’s efforts to reward its shareholders despite the ongoing turbulent scenario. FedEx's strong liquidity position is an added boon. The fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2021 earnings has been revised upward over the past 60 days highlights the optimism surrounding the stock. However, high capital expenditures might be a spoilsport.<“

Shares of FDX stock opened at $244.96 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.14.

Get FedEx Co alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $2,073,736.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,591,444.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,643 shares of company stock worth $11,567,579. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.