Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE: TRP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/8/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$70.00.

1/8/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$70.00.

1/6/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/5/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/4/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$67.00 to C$65.00.

11/30/2020 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a C$67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$73.00.

11/26/2020 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was given a new C$68.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was given a new C$65.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was given a new C$70.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$53.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,275,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,875. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$47.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The company has a market cap of C$50.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.01.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1799998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total transaction of C$512,626.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$66,929.76. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,773. Insiders acquired 3,653 shares of company stock worth $194,600 in the last 90 days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

