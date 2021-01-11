InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $1.02. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 24,503 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered InVivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,704 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

