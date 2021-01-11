Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 212,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

IOVA stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 102,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,260. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

