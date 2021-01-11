iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

IRTC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut iRhythm Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $214.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.93. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.54 and a 52-week high of $274.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $1,143,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,976.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,669 shares of company stock worth $17,187,212 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

