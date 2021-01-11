iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is MA Private Wealth’s 8th Largest Position

MA Private Wealth lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.5% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 65,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.50 on Monday, hitting $380.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,357,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,092. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

