iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,314,000 after buying an additional 1,568,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $380.05. 226,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,041,800. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

