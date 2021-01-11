iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $380.67. The stock had a trading volume of 122,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,800. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

