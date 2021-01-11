iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $199,763,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $86,759,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,924,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.10. The stock had a trading volume of 70,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,180. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $242.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.83.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

