iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 39,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.74. 93,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500,160. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

