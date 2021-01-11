iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BMV:AGG)

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BMV:AGG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 9,733 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,351% compared to the average daily volume of 671 call options.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $1,920.01 and a one year high of $2,156.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BMV:AGG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

