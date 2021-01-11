iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 215,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,323. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $75.78.

