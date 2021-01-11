iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,324 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $18,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 550,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,552. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35.

