iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,591 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after purchasing an additional 609,871 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after acquiring an additional 429,470 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455,997 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.52.

