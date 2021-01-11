iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Lifted by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.8% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $26,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,570 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $117.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.75. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

