iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $158.10. 145,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,900. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $159.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.95.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

