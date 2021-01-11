iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Epiq Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $241.79. 39,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,300. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $244.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

