iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,031,000 after purchasing an additional 925,761 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,138,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after purchasing an additional 860,109 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,170,000 after purchasing an additional 410,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,689,000.

ICSH remained flat at $$50.53 on Monday. 929,421 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

