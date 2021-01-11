Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Get Iteris alerts:

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $277.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $161,512.20. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Iteris by 479.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Iteris by 3.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Iteris by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.