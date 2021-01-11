J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce $434.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $433.60 million and the highest is $436.88 million. J2 Global reported sales of $405.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 36.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCOM traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,713. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

