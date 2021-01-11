JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

JCDXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded JCDecaux from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $22.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

