JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Mizuho

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.24.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. JD.com has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The company has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.