JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on JDSPY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDSPY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.84. 397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

