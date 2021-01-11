Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

BOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $81.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

