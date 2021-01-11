Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TFC. Argus increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.25.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $50.65 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $7,800,000. Ossiam raised its position in Truist Financial by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Truist Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $972,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.