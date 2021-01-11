Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Underperform

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.10.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $43.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $46.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 719.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 154,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

