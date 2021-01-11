Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to “Buy”

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $275.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s current price.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.96.

Shares of CRWD opened at $223.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of -466.09 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $228.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $786,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,128,070 shares of company stock valued at $201,840,006 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 718.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4,489.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

