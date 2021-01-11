Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $94.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $96.93.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 266,689 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 531,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after purchasing an additional 166,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 59,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,701,000 after purchasing an additional 57,876 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.