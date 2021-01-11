Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nissan Motor in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $18.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

