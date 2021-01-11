Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Charles Schwab Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for The Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

SCHW stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 187.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 88.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,318,311 shares of company stock worth $63,124,523 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

