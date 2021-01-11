JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on FROG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.88. 4,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,620. JFrog has a 52-week low of $57.14 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

