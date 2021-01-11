John Trizzino Sells 506 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $121.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.08. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,171,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.94.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

