John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST remained flat at $$51.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,120. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

