John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $4.78 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 190.1% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,332,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,105,000 after purchasing an additional 873,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 373,350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,021,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,692,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $71.26.

