John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.01. 108,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,320. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

