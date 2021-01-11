John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Purchases New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $524.07. The company had a trading volume of 39,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.90, a P/E/G ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.52. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $401,842.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,169,248 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.56.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.